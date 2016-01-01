See All General Surgeons in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Mariana Vigiola Cruz, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mariana Vigiola Cruz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Vigiola Cruz works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 234-4310
  2. 2
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 234-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Surgery
Abdominoplasty

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance

    About Dr. Mariana Vigiola Cruz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1104184944
    Education & Certifications

    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Georgetown University Hospital Washington, DC
    • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • General Surgery
