Dr. Mariana De Jongh-Beyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariana De Jongh-Beyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Sharon Morse1400 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-4885
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have had 3 procedures done by Dr. De Jongh and all besides the prep have been pleasant experiences with a well trained staff and convenient location
About Dr. Mariana De Jongh-Beyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609089853
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Jongh-Beyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Jongh-Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Jongh-Beyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Jongh-Beyer has seen patients for Dysphagia, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Jongh-Beyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Jongh-Beyer speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. De Jongh-Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jongh-Beyer.
