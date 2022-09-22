Overview

Dr. Mariana De Jongh-Beyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. De Jongh-Beyer works at Gastroenterology Associates in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.