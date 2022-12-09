Dr. Mariana Martinasevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinasevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariana Martinasevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mariana Martinasevic, MD
Dr. Mariana Martinasevic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Martinasevic's Office Locations
Diana Nomikos Katz PA2400 E Commercial Blvd Ste 723, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Anthem
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not sure why all the bad reviews. I find Dr. Martinasevic caring, direct, and highly knowledgeable about medications. Since seeing her, over 3 years ago, my mood has remained stable, and career and quality of life has improved.
About Dr. Mariana Martinasevic, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Croatian
- 1972587509
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Psychiatry
