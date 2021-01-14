Dr. Mariana A Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariana A Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariana A Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery1 Riverside Cir Ste 300, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Humana
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Obviously skilled, and competent, explained my problem well, two biopsies removed, sutures outstanding, no scar. I would definitely go to Dr.Phillips again.
About Dr. Mariana A Phillips, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med
- VCU
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
