Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Worcester in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Worcester
    67 Belmont St Ste 201 Fl 2, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 752-1155
  2. 2
    VRA-Leominster
    975 Merriam Ave Ste 117, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 786-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881955284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute In Miami, Florida
    Internship
    • Sinai Hosp Of Baltimore-Johns Hopkins U|Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Primary Care
