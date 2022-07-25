Overview of Dr. Mariann McElwain, MD

Dr. Mariann McElwain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seven Fields, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. McElwain works at University Ear Nose And Throat in Seven Fields, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Beaver, PA, Sewickley, PA and Monaca, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.