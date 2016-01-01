Overview of Dr. Marianna Antonopoulou, MD

Dr. Marianna Antonopoulou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Antonopoulou works at Pinnacle Health END Assocs in Mechanicsburg, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.