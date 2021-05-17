Dr. Benson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marianna Benson, DO
Overview
Dr. Marianna Benson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Benson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville1881 Pisgah Dr Bldg A, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson?
I just returned from my first visit with Dr. Benson. I left, very impressed with how she took the time to learn about me and the sincere interest to listen as well as asking the necessary questions. I would, without hesitation recommend Dr. Benson. She will be MY primary care physician in the future.
About Dr. Marianna Benson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1487005203
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.