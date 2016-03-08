Overview of Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD

Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Debenedictis works at NBIMC - Valerie Fund Children's Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.