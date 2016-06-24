Overview of Dr. Marianna Gertsberg, MD

Dr. Marianna Gertsberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Gertsberg works at PRINE Rheumatology Formerly LI Osteoporosis and Arthritis Center in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.