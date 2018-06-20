Dr. Marianne Carim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Carim, MD
Overview of Dr. Marianne Carim, MD
Dr. Marianne Carim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Carim works at
Dr. Carim's Office Locations
-
1
Bellamente Services LLC5970 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 495-6334
- 2 201 S College St Fl 12, Charlotte, NC 28244 Directions (704) 489-3010
- 3 6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 7, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 495-6334
- 4 900 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 495-6334
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carim?
She is fantastic! My husband and I have both gone to her for over 5+ years as our GP. She is very no-nonsense, and it's super comfortable discussing any ongoing issues with her. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Marianne Carim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1548436199
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carim works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.