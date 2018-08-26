Dr. Marianne Cowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Cowley, MD
Overview of Dr. Marianne Cowley, MD
Dr. Marianne Cowley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Cowley's Office Locations
Marianne Cowley M.d. Plc.3103 Breckenridge Ln Ste 6, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 899-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My regular ophthalmologist referred me to Dr Cowley, who is a vitreoretinal specialist, for diabetic macular degeneration several months ago. She is approachable, thorough, patient, and concerned about your wellbeing. When my vision underwent sudden after-office-hours changes recently, she met me in her office within the hour. Excellent, professional healthcare. Couldn’t recommend her higher.
About Dr. Marianne Cowley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Oschner Fdn|University Of Louisville Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowley has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowley.
