Overview of Dr. Marianne Cowley, MD

Dr. Marianne Cowley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Cowley works at Marianne Cowley M.d. Plc. in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.