Overview of Dr. Marianne De Lima, MD

Dr. Marianne De Lima, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Autonoma University Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. De Lima works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.