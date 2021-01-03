Overview of Dr. Marianne Degennaro, DO

Dr. Marianne Degennaro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Degennaro works at Degennaro Pediatrics and Assocs in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.