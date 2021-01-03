Dr. Marianne Degennaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degennaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Degennaro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marianne Degennaro, DO
Dr. Marianne Degennaro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Degennaro works at
Dr. Degennaro's Office Locations
-
1
Degennaro Pediatrics and Assocs370 State Route 35 Ste 200, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Degennaro?
Dr. DeGennaro has an excellent way of communicating with kids. Hears them out but provides guidance towards healthier options and physical care. Dr. DeGennaro provides what is needed and doesn't push much on your (parents) health views.
About Dr. Marianne Degennaro, DO
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124113691
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degennaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degennaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degennaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degennaro works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Degennaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degennaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degennaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degennaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.