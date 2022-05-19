Overview of Dr. Marianne Diego-Wright, MD

Dr. Marianne Diego-Wright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Diego-Wright works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.