Overview of Dr. Marianne Franco, MD

Dr. Marianne Franco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Franco works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.