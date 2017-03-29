Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marianne Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marianne Green, MD
Dr. Marianne Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Every aspect of going to Dr. Green is A plus except for getting an appointment for a immediate problem. Waits for appointments are very long. She responds to emails in a timely manor.
About Dr. Marianne Green, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1700814332
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green speaks German and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.