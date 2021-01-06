Dr. Marianne Hendrix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Hendrix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marianne Hendrix, MD
Dr. Marianne Hendrix, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Hendrix's Office Locations
Dr Marianne Hendrix MD PC48 Route 25A Ste 203, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hendrix is wonderful. I have been a patient of hers for 10+ years. It was very difficult for me to find a doctor that I felt comfortable with. I would recommend Dr. Hendrix to anyone looking for a psychiatrist.
About Dr. Marianne Hendrix, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1811008519
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendrix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrix speaks Dutch.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.
