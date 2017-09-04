Overview of Dr. Marianne Huben, DO

Dr. Marianne Huben, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Huben works at Cancer Care Associates in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.