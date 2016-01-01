Overview

Dr. Marianne Labarbera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Labarbera works at Marianne La Barbera MD in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.