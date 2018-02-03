Overview

Dr. Marianne Mikhail, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.



Dr. Mikhail works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.