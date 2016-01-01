Overview of Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD

Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Passarelli works at Saint Raphael Mr Center in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.