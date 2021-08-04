Dr. Marianne Santioni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Santioni, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marianne Santioni, DO
Dr. Marianne Santioni, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Old Forge, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Santioni works at
Dr. Santioni's Office Locations
-
1
Marianne J. Santioni D.o. PC821 S Main St Ste 3, Old Forge, PA 18518 Directions (570) 457-0562
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Tyler Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santioni?
The Dr. and the staff were very attentive. I did not feel rushed and all my concerns were addressed.
About Dr. Marianne Santioni, DO
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205868668
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Mercy Hosp
- Union Meml Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santioni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santioni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santioni works at
Dr. Santioni has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santioni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santioni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.