Overview of Dr. Marianne Sumego, MD

Dr. Marianne Sumego, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Sumego works at Cleveland Clinic in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.