Dr. Mariannina Savoca Astudillo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savoca Astudillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariannina Savoca Astudillo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mariannina Savoca Astudillo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Loxahatchee, FL.
Dr. Savoca Astudillo works at
Locations
-
1
Loxahatchee Dental Care15800 Orange Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 710-4568Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savoca Astudillo?
I don’t think anyone there could have done a better job. I’m new to the area and happy to have found a group I’m comfortable with.
About Dr. Mariannina Savoca Astudillo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1427676485
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savoca Astudillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Savoca Astudillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Savoca Astudillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savoca Astudillo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Savoca Astudillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savoca Astudillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savoca Astudillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savoca Astudillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.