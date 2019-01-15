See All Dermatologists in Coconut Grove, FL
Dr. Mariano Busso, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mariano Busso, MD is a Dermatologist in Coconut Grove, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Busso works at Mariano E Busso MD PA in Coconut Grove, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mariano E Busso MD PA
    3006 Aviation Ave Ste 2C, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 857-0991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Ulcer
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2019
    I have been Dr. Busso's patient for over 20 years , always receiving the best and latest treatments available . The staff is very friendly and provide first class attention to my needs . I have referred many friends and family to him , without worry , over the years .
    Martin in Miami, FL — Jan 15, 2019
    About Dr. Mariano Busso, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346229978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Department Of Dermatology University Of Miami
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariano Busso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busso works at Mariano E Busso MD PA in Coconut Grove, FL. View the full address on Dr. Busso’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Busso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

