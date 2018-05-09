Dr. Mariano Castro-Magana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro-Magana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariano Castro-Magana, MD
Dr. Mariano Castro-Magana, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, National University Of San Salvador and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Castro-Magana is the best of the best. He diagnosed my PCOS in 1999 (at age 18) when the condition was not well known or treated. He put me medication that helped me lose 100lbs in 2 years and gave me back my life. He is the most caring and lovely man and I only wish that I could still see him now at age 37 -Deena
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1114948577
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Faculty Of Medicine, National University Of San Salvador
- Liceo Salvadoreno
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Castro-Magana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro-Magana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro-Magana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro-Magana has seen patients for Short Stature, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro-Magana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro-Magana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro-Magana.
