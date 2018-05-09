Overview

Dr. Mariano Castro-Magana, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, National University Of San Salvador and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Castro-Magana works at NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.