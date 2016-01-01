Dr. Mariano Catalano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariano Catalano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mariano Catalano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY.
Healthcare Pharmacy119 Ocean Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Directions (201) 332-6677
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245430909
- ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Catalano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catalano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catalano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catalano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catalano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catalano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.