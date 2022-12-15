See All Psychiatrists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (41)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD

Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Piedra works at Neuropsychiatric & Counseling Associates in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Piedra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychiatric & Counseling Associates
    9020 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 240, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Piedra saved my life talking me through a back injury. Se has served me since 1991. I love him and wish him into a beautiful retirement that he so sweetly deserves.
    JOYCE WISE DODD — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699727099
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piedra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piedra works at Neuropsychiatric & Counseling Associates in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Piedra’s profile.

    Dr. Piedra has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piedra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Piedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piedra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

