Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD
Overview of Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD
Dr. Mariano Piedra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Neuropsychiatric & Counseling Associates9020 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 240, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6265
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Piedra saved my life talking me through a back injury. Se has served me since 1991. I love him and wish him into a beautiful retirement that he so sweetly deserves.
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Piedra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piedra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piedra has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piedra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Piedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piedra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.