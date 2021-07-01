Overview of Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM

Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at Pikeville Medical Center Inc in Pikeville, KY with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.