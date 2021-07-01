See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pikeville, KY
Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM

Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Rivera works at Pikeville Medical Center Inc in Pikeville, KY with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations

    Pikeville Medical Center Inc
    911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 218-6406
    Elmhurst Office
    401 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 530-5757
    Ankle N Foot Center
    1810 W CHICAGO AVE, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 227-3080
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Belmont
    2220 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 348-7500
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pikeville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2021
    SUPERB! As always Dr Rivera sets the best of examples for his supervisors and peers alike!
    Ernie — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528389939
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate IL Masonic Hosp
    • Stroger
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
