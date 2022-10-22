Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM
Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Sapien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sapien's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso1397 George Dieter Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 503-2020Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso - Northeast10870 Gateway Blvd N Ste A, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 503-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
3
Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso - West7300 Remcon Cir Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 503-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sapien?
Outstanding doctor. Dr Sapien explained my foot condition to my wife and I in detail, answering all my questions. He explained my treatment options and talked me through the option chosen. He is kind and caring. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a competent and caring podiatrist.
About Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225581986
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Canisius College, Buffalo Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapien works at
Dr. Sapien speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.