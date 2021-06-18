See All Rheumatologists in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Marianthi Kiriakidou, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (290)
Map Pin Small Bala Cynwyd, PA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Marianthi Kiriakidou, MD

Dr. Marianthi Kiriakidou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Aristotle University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kiriakidou works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kiriakidou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Rheumatology Associates
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Rheumatology Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Density Scan
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Joint Fluid Test
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cryoglobulinemia
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Fever
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 290 ratings
    Patient Ratings (290)
    5 Star
    (253)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Wonderful physician, explains everything
    — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Marianthi Kiriakidou, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1457396475
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Northeastern Hospital of Philadelphia
    Medical Education
    • Aristotle University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marianthi Kiriakidou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiriakidou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiriakidou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiriakidou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiriakidou has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiriakidou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    290 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiriakidou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiriakidou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiriakidou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiriakidou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

