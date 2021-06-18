Overview of Dr. Marianthi Kiriakidou, MD

Dr. Marianthi Kiriakidou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Aristotle University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kiriakidou works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.