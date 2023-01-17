See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (63)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD

Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Monroe works at Maribel E Monroe MD Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Monroe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maribel E Monroe MD Ltd.
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 590, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 868-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Symptomatic Menopause
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Symptomatic Menopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Monroe?

    Jan 17, 2023
    I've been going to Dr. Monroe for about 3 years. I like her patient care and Holistic approach to medicine. I like natural healing and Dr. Monroe is both Holistic and traditional when needeed. She is knowledgeable and offers good solutions to my problems.
    Kathleen Brooks — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Monroe to family and friends

    Dr. Monroe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Monroe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD.

    About Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396732988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facog
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State U/Hutzel Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monroe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monroe works at Maribel E Monroe MD Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Monroe’s profile.

    Dr. Monroe has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monroe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.