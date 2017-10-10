See All Pediatricians in Weston, FL
Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD

Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivera-Ocasio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    17150 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 103, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 349-9920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700890811
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera-Ocasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera-Ocasio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera-Ocasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Ocasio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Ocasio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Ocasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Ocasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

