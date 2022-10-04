Dr. Maricarmen Quintero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maricarmen Quintero, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Boynton Beach Location6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 145, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 439-1800
Boynton Beach Location1301 N Congress Ave Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 439-1800
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Excellent experience with Dr.Quintero! She takes her time with you, very knowledgeable, listens, compassionate and patient with your care.
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629064456
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quintero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Quintero works at
Dr. Quintero has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quintero speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintero.
