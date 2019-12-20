Overview

Dr. Marideli Scanlan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Scanlan works at Endocrinology & Diabetes Associates LLC in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.