Dr. Marideli Scanlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marideli Scanlan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Scanlan works at
Locations
Endocrinology & Diabetes Associates LLC1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N-713, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Super nice and thorough.
About Dr. Marideli Scanlan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205027349
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
