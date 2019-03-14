Dr. Amanze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Amanze, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marie Amanze, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Hematology Oncology Solutions of Tallahassee LLC1309 Thomaswood Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 727-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Amanze is the best, always there to answer my worrisome questions. I consider her not only my doctor but my friend ?? she and her staff are always helpful , I love them all
About Dr. Marie Amanze, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amanze accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amanze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amanze has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amanze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Amanze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amanze.
