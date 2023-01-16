Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marie Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Atkinson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Spokane LLC801 W 5th Ave Ste 323, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 342-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr Adkinson for a lot of years and she has treated my Seizures I have been free of them for about two years now and I have her to thank for that. She is the best.
About Dr. Marie Atkinson, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1447370168
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Epilepsy, Tremor and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
