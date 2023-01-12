Overview of Dr. Marie Awad-Alexander, MD

Dr. Marie Awad-Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Awad-Alexander works at SouthBridge General Surgery in Boardman, OH with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.