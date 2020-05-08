See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Marie Beasley, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marie Beasley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Beasley works at Riverview Psychiatry LLC in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Psychiatry LLC
    1222 Tremont St Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 443-2120
  2. 2
    Holly Wade Lcsw LLC
    2201 Dayton Blvd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 443-2120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    May 08, 2020
    Dr Beasley was very professional, knowledgeable, and kind. She is easy to communicate with and listens well. I highly recommend her.
    Melody Moore — May 08, 2020
    About Dr. Marie Beasley, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295961050
    Education & Certifications

    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beasley works at Riverview Psychiatry LLC in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Beasley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

