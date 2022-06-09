Overview of Dr. Marie Bonvicino, MD

Dr. Marie Bonvicino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Bonvicino works at North Dover Ob-gyn Associates in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.