Dr. Liburd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie-Carmelle Liburd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marie-Carmelle Liburd, MD
Dr. Marie-Carmelle Liburd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Liburd's Office Locations
1
Edmundo R. Tamayo M.d. P.A.1190 NW 95th St Ste 107, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 696-9400
2
Prx Pharmacy3601 Federal Hwy, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 576-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I delivered my 1st son with Dr Liburd and seeing her again for my 2nd pregnancy. So satisfied with the service, her particular attention and her accessibility. All during my pregnancies, she gave me the best advice, made me feel safe and could not have asked for a better doctor to coach me through my delivery. Sometime the wait can be long at the clinic but it is because she always has a full house. It is actually reconforting to see that she has a diverse clientele that will wait to see her.
About Dr. Marie-Carmelle Liburd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Creole and French
- 1013012541
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liburd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liburd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liburd has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liburd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liburd speaks Creole and French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Liburd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liburd.
