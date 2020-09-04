See All General Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Marie Carter, DO

General Surgery
3.9 (24)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marie Carter, DO

Dr. Marie Carter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Tulsa Regional Medical Center

Dr. Carter works at Michelle Webster, DO in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Michael Reif, MD
Dr. Michael Reif, MD
5.0 (1)
Dr. Carter's Office Locations

    Robert Clark MD
    11401 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 (405) 735-3041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Carter and Dr. Webster saved my life. Dr. Webster had started the surgery and discovered that there was a further problem with a previous surgereons repair. She called in Dr Carter and they were able to save my life. They have cared for my for the past 16 years now and I can not say enough about how wonderful they have been for the past going on four surgeries now. I have never been in more capable hands. I trust them both explicitly. The nurse practitioners that have worked there also have been wonderful. Sometimes I think the office staff is a bit rushed but otherwise, I have only had a problem with getting an appointment within an a decent amount of time. I think that is a problem everywhere anymore. I had the same problem with the orthopedic specialist and the neurosurgeon. I think our healthcare system is simply maxed out.
    Lori Strauss — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Marie Carter, DO

    General Surgery
    English
    1508894338
    Education & Certifications

    Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marie Carter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Carter works at Michelle Webster, DO in Oklahoma City, OK.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

