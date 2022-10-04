Overview

Dr. Marie Cauvin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Cauvin works at Piedmont Physicians at Premier Medical in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.