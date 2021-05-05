Overview of Dr. Marie-Christine Bergeron, DPM

Dr. Marie-Christine Bergeron, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M..



Dr. Bergeron works at Southeast Podiatry in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.