Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie-Claude David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marie-Claude David, MD
Dr. Marie-Claude David, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. David?
Dr David has been my child’s pediatrician since he was born - for almost 10 years. She is excellent and provides great, common sense care while still being very compassionate. My son has never been afraid to go to the doctors office or even get shots. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marie-Claude David, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French
- 1134137409
Education & Certifications
- University CA Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.