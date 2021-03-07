Dr. Devegvar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie-Louise Devegvar, MD
Overview of Dr. Marie-Louise Devegvar, MD
Dr. Marie-Louise Devegvar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Devegvar's Office Locations
- 1 1380 Lusitana St Ste 511, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 526-0313
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devegvar?
I highly recommend Dr. Devegvar.
About Dr. Marie-Louise Devegvar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1902909963
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devegvar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devegvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Devegvar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devegvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devegvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devegvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.