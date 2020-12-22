Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and Public Health - M.D..
Dr. Dilauro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marie N Dilauro MD47 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 885-3500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dilauro?
Dr.Dilario and her team is amazing. I look absolutely GREAT! I recommend her to many. After your procedure it doesn't stop there she'll keep in touch. I Googled her and feel in love.
About Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1487804647
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice - Grant Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine and Public Health - M.D.
- Kent State University - B.A. Biology/Chemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilauro works at
Dr. Dilauro speaks Hungarian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilauro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilauro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.