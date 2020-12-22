See All Dermatologists in Worthington, OH
Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
3.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and Public Health - M.D..

Dr. Dilauro works at Marie DiLauro MD in Worthington, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marie N Dilauro MD
    47 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 885-3500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cellulite
Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections
Cellulite
Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dilauro?

Dec 22, 2020
Dr.Dilario and her team is amazing. I look absolutely GREAT! I recommend her to many. After your procedure it doesn't stop there she'll keep in touch. I Googled her and feel in love.
Neteria Chandler — Dec 22, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dilauro to family and friends

Dr. Dilauro's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dilauro

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD.

About Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hungarian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487804647
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Family Practice - Grant Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Ohio State University College Of Medicine and Public Health - M.D.
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Kent State University - B.A. Biology/Chemistry
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dilauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dilauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dilauro works at Marie DiLauro MD in Worthington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dilauro’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilauro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilauro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marie Dilauro, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.