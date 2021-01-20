Overview of Dr. Marie Dobyns, MD

Dr. Marie Dobyns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.



Dr. Dobyns works at Dr Marie A Dobyns MD PA in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.