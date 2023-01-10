Dr. Marie-Edouard Desvarieux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desvarieux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie-Edouard Desvarieux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie-Edouard Desvarieux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Desvarieux works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Cardiology1916 Union Blvd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 354-8300
-
2
Premiere Cardiology Pllc307 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 366-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desvarieux?
Extremely thorough and takes time with you as if you’re her only patient. Her care for me was exceptional, I’m humbled and thankful.
About Dr. Marie-Edouard Desvarieux, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Creole, French Creole and Spanish
- 1063525046
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desvarieux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desvarieux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desvarieux works at
Dr. Desvarieux has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desvarieux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desvarieux speaks Creole, French Creole and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desvarieux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desvarieux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desvarieux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desvarieux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.